Admirals Make Roster Moves

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defensemen Kevin Gravel and Roland McKeown from Milwaukee. In addition, the Admirals have signed defensemen Matt Cairns and Chris Cameron to Professional Try-Out contract (PTO).

Gravel has six points (6a) and 10 penalty minutes in 22 games with the Admirals, his ninth professional season. He recorded three of his assists during a three-game point streak from Nov. 26-Dec. 1, a stretch that also saw him post a +2 rating and six shots on goal. Gravel came to the Predators organization in July after skating in a career-high 59 AHL games with Stockton in 2021-22; the 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner also recorded 14 points (3g-11a) - his most since 2017-18 - and a +12 rating for the Heat. He made his NHL debut in 2015-16 with Los Angeles and has gone on to skate in 109 games, with his most recent action coming in 2019-20 with Toronto.

McKeown is tied for the Admirals lead and is tied for fifth among all AHL skaters in plus-minus this season at +12, and his eight points (2g-6a) put him in a tie for second out of Milwaukee blueliners in the category through 22 games. A veteran of eight professional seasons - skating in his first with the Predators organization - McKeown has appeared in 10 career NHL games, all for Carolina in 2017-18, and won the Calder Cup with Charlotte in 2019.

Cairns has recorded an assist and 12 penalty minutes while skating in 11 contests with the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL) so far this year. He played in 65 games with the Cyclones in 21-22, recording a goal and 14 assists and was +21 in 65 contests. The Mississauga, ON native has skated in two AHL contests, both with the Rochester Americans.

Cameron joins the Admirals from the Indy Fuel (ECHL) where he has tallied two goals and six assists for eight points to go along with a +8 rating in 21 games so far this season. In his rookie campaign last year he notched six points (2g-4a), a +11 rating and 84 penalty minutes in 37 contests for the Fuel.

Fresh off a five-game roadtrip, the Admirals will return to the friendly confines of Panther Arena next Wednesday, December 14th when they play host to the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7 pm.

