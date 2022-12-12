Barracuda Clip Condors in Homestand Finale

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (13-10-0-1) fell behind in the first period on Sunday at Tech CU Arena but would go on to net the next three goals, including a pair on the power play, to take down the Bakersfield Condors (9-13-1-0), 3-1.

In the first, the Barracuda took the only three penalties and were outshot 16-to-5. At 17:17, after a won offensive-zone faceoff, Darien Kielb (2) snapped a shot under the catching mitt of Aaron Dell to open up the scoring.

In the second, Tristen Robins (8) would scoop up an errant pass in his own end, race up ice on a two-on-one, and rip a shot off the pipe and in, leveling the score at 1-1. Then on the Barracuda's first power play, Scott Reedy (5) would beat Ryan Fanti stick-side at 7:31 to give the Barracuda its first lead. At the 19-minute mark, Greg McKegg would have a grade-A look but Dell would turn him aside with an incredible right-pad save to keep it 2-1 after two.

In the third, on its third power play, the Barracuda would all but put the game away as William Eklund (8) one-timed a Thomas Bordeleau cross-ice feed past Fanti to make it 3-1.

Dell (4-4-0) earned the win, making a season-high 39 saves, while Fanti suffered his fourth consecutive loss (0-4-0).

The Barracuda are now 2-0 against the Condors and will now embark on a five-game road trip that begins on Wednesday in Henderson (7p).

