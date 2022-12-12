Belleville Sens Announce Details for Holiday Celebration Game Presented by McDowell's Your Independent Grocer

BELLEVILLE, ON - The festive season is officially here and it's time to celebrate with the Belleville Senators, at our last game before the holiday break!

The Sens are today announcing details for this season's Holiday Celebration game, presented by McDowell's Your Independent Grocer, to be played on Wednesday December 21, 2022, when the Sens host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins).

As part of the celebration, the Sens will wear special "ugly holiday sweater" themed uniforms, which will be auctioned off online following the game via DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Belleville Sens. The auction will open during the second intermission on December 21 and will run until 11:59 p.m. ET on Boxing Day, December 26. A portion of the proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to the Belleville Sens Community Fund.

Other activities as part of the Holiday Celebration game include a festive craft station, scavenger hunt, holiday songs, a special visit from Santa (if he can find the time in his busy pre-Christmas schedule) and more!

Following the game on December 21, the Senators will be out of action until Boxing Day (Monday December 26) when they visit the Toronto Marlies at Scotiabank Arena. The Sens return home to CAA Arena following the holiday break, to welcome the Marlies on Wednesday December 28.

Tickets to the Belleville Sens Holiday Celebration game and other home games at CAA Arena, are available now via Ticketmaster, with information on other ticket options including promotional packs, group experiences, premium ticketing and more, available by visiting the Belleville Senators website.

