By the Numbers: December 12

The Henderson Silver Knights have won their last three games and have earned points in their last four. The team heads into a four-game homestand featuring matchups against San Jose, Abbotsford, and Coachella Valley.

Let's look at some of the key numbers for the Knights through 25 games:

4: Forward Gage Quinney has scored four goals in the last three games. Three of the four have come on special teams; he scored a shorthanded goal against the Ontario Reign and two power-play goals against the Colorado Eagles.

3: The Silver Knights have just completed a sweep of their three-game road trip. They defeated the third-place Ontario Reign on Wednesday, December 7, then won both of their back-to-backs against the first-place Colorado Eagles.

30: Goaltenders Laurent Brossoit and Jiri Patera have both had December starts stopping 30 shots or more. Brossoit stopped 30 of 31 against the Ontario Reign and Patera stopped 30 of 32 against the Colorado Eagles.

1: Defenseman Lukas Cormier scored his first professional overtime winner against the Eagles on December 9. Cormier collected a pass from Daniel D'Amato, then buried it in the top-right corner of the net on the backhand to secure a 3-2 victory for the Knights.

45: Defenseman Jake Bischoff scored his first goal since the 2020-21 season against the Eagles on December 9. Assisted by Sheldon Rempal and Pavel Dorofeyev, he scored the first Henderson goal of the game with a slapshot from the point.

2: The Silver Knights' penalty kill ranks second in the AHL, behind only the Texas Stars. They have killed 86.5% of all penalties this season. They are also tied for first in the league in shorthanded goals for, with five.

5: Jonas Rondbjerg has recorded five points (4G, 1A) over the Silver Knights' last five games. He stands fourth on the team in points, with 15, and second in goals, with eight.

43: Daniel D'Amato, currently called up from the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates, recorded his first AHL point of the season with an assist on Lukas Cormier's overtime goal.

6: The Henderson Silver Knights have allowed two goals against or fewer in regulation over their last six games.

