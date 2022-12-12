Blue Jackets Recall Daniil Tarasov, Assign Jet Greaves to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Daniil Tarasov from the Monsters and assigned net-minder Jet Greaves to Cleveland. In seven NHL appearances for Columbus this season, Tarasov went 2-3-1 with a 3.17 goals-against average (GAA) and .912 save percentage (S%) and added a 2-2-0 record in four appearances for the Monsters with a 4.29 GAA and .850 S%. In ten appearances for Cleveland this season, Greaves went 4-3-2 with a 4.10 GAA and .878 S%.

A 6'5", 196 lb. left-catching native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov, 23, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round (86th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 11 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-22, Tarasov went 2-5-1 with a 2.92 GAA and .921 S%. In 21 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, Tarasov went 11-7-3 with a 3.30 GAA and .887 S%

Tarasov posted a record of 11-4-3 with two shutouts, a 2.13 GAA and .924 S% in 18 career KHL appearances for Salavat Yulaev Ufa spanning parts of two seasons from 2018-19 and 2020-23. In 41 appearances for Assat Pori in Finland's Liiga in 2019-20, Tarasov went 11-17-9 with one shutout, a 2.72 GAA and .899 S%. Tarasov also helped Russia claim the Bronze Medal at the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

A 6'0", 179 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 21, went 16-15-4 with one shutout, a 3.18 GAA and .897 S% in 39 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of the 2021-22 and 2022-23 campaigns. Last season, Greaves added a 10-5-0 record with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S% in 15 ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings.

Prior to his professional career, Greaves went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20 and was named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team.

