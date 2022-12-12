Blackhawks Assign Stauber to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated goaltender Petr Mrazek (groin) off injured reserve and assigned goaltender Jaxson Stauber to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Stauber has appeared in six games for the IceHogs this season. He holds a 3-2 record with 0.829 save percentage and 3.34 goals against average.

The IceHogs play the Iowa Wild in Des Moines Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

