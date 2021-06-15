Right-Handed Pitcher David Griffin's Contract Transferred to Mets

June 15, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







GARY, Ind. - Gary SouthShore RailCats' right-handed pitcher David Griffin's contract has been transferred to the New York Mets after Griffin played a key role in the RailCats' starting rotation through the first quarter of the 2021 season.

Griffin is the second Gary SouthShore RailCat to have his contract transferred to a Major League Baseball affiliate this season.

This is the first time David Griffin has been signed to an affiliated club as the 24-year-old makes the transition out of the American Association of Professional Baseball. Griffin, a native of Hanover, Mass., served as a rotational starter in his second season with the RailCats as one of just seven returners after the Curry College product initially signed in 2019.

With an overpowering four-seam, Griffin's fastball is his bread and butter. Paired with a dynamic slider that tails in and out of the zone, Griffin has proven his effectiveness by issuing the third most strikeouts in the American Association this season.

Through six starts, Griffin posted a 1-1 record with a 4.30 ERA while the 6-foot-1 righty delivered 31.1 innings on the mound with 36 strikeouts compared to just 10 walks.

His best outing of the year came against the first place Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks as Griffin recorded a win in six innings on the bump, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out seven.

In his latest start which came against Southern Division leaders the Sioux City Explorers, Griffin dealt six innings of two-run baseball, earning a no-decision in a 15-inning RailCats win. Griffin was in line for the win until the seventh inning.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.