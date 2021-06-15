Newman Outdoor Field Resumes Full Capacity for All Events

FARGO, N.D. - For the first time in nearly two years, Newman Outdoor Field will be able to hold baseball games and other events at full capacity as the City of Fargo, Cass Public Health and the State of North Dakota approved the stadium to allow full capacity attendance for all events beginning today.

The City of Fargo issued a statement last week that all City of Fargo facilities have resumed pre-COVID operations relating to masking and occupancy policies. Masks are no longer required by vaccinated guests or staff within City of Fargo. Guests and staff are welcome to continue wearing masks if they are not vaccinated or are otherwise more comfortable doing so. The City of Fargo encourages the continuation of best practices in illness prevention, including proper hand hygiene and regular disinfection of frequently touched surfaces.

This decision is based off the latest Center for Disease Control (CDC) public safety recommendations for open air venues and for people who have been vaccinated. The CDC recommends that those who haven't been vaccinated should continue to stay socially distant and wear a mask in public or get vaccinated.

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks General Manager Matt Rau said "The decision to move to 100% capacity has been made after consultation with all stakeholders." Rau added "Several Major League Baseball teams have already returned to full capacity and we are confident that we can continue to provide a safe environment for all in attendance. We continue to recommend the CDC guidelines for mask wearing while in attendance at Newman Outdoor Field and enhanced cleaning practices will remain in place for the remainder of the season."

All socially distant tickets sold for RedHawks games before today will be honored and accommodated, but those tickets will no longer be available for purchase for future games.

Newman Outdoor Field opened in 1996, and hosts North Dakota State baseball games during the spring. The facility holds 4,172 for baseball games and 4,513 for other events. Since opening the gates in 1996, Newman Outdoor Field has welcomed more than four and a half million fans and visitors through its doors.

The RedHawks will open up a six-game series at home beginning with the Sioux Falls Canaries this Friday night with postgame fireworks to follow the game. AO1 Celebrity Softball game is set for Saturday, June 26th and the 26th annual Fargo Blues Fest will be held on Friday and Saturday, July 30-31 at Newman Outdoor Field. Tickets are available at the stadium or over the phone at 701-235-6161.

