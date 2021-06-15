Cougars Cough up Second Game of Series

GENEVA, Ill. - After plating two runs in the first, the Kane County Cougars' (10-15) bats went silent. The Sioux City Explorers (16-10) took the second game of the series 5-2 scoring five runs in the final four innings Tuesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Cougar starter Josh Tols escaped damage in the first four innings, but couldn't finish off the 6th without letting Sioux City get on the board. After a home run from Sebastian Zawada, former Cougar LT Tolbert tied the game with an RBI single. With Christian DeLeon on the mound in the 7th, Chris Clare put down a successful suicide squeeze to plate Jose Sermo to give the X's the lead. Sioux City added to their lead with two more runs in the 8th.

It was the Cougars scoring first in the series, as Jeffrey Baez drove in Anfernee Seymour on a screamer off of X's starter Tyler Beardsley (5-1). Beardsley stayed in the game and coughed up an RBI single to Kacy Clemens, but only allowed two more hits after the first. He set season-highs with six and two-third innings pitched and six walks while earning the win.

A diving catch by Chase Harris complimented a perfect 9th inning for closer Matt Pobereyko for his 9th save of the year.

The Cougars hope to end their two-game losing skid on Wednesday. Left-hander Patrick Ledet (2-0, 5.55) takes the mound for Sioux City against the Cougar's Scott Harkin (0-1, 4.09). First pitch from Northwestern Medicine Field is at 6:30 p.m. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com/tickets.

