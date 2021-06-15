Redhwaks Closer Blake Rogers' Contract Transferred to the Arizona Diamondbacks

FARGO, N.D. - As Yogi Berra said, "It's like déjà vu all over again". The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks announced today that another pitcher has had his contract transferred to an MLB organization, this time closer Blake Rogers is going to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Blake Rogers comes to Fargo-Moorhead for his sixth season of professional baseball and first with the RedHawks in 2021 after spending his last five seasons in the San Diego Padres organization. The Texas native was originally drafted in the 37th Round of the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft by the Padres and last played in 2019. He split time during the season between Advanced-A and Double-A ball with the Lake Elsinore Storm and Amarillo Sod Poodles, respectively.

After graduating from Lewisville High School (Lewisville, Texas), Rogers played one season apiece at Lyon College (2013) and Cisco College before going to the University of Oklahoma and majoring in sociology. In 2015, his one season as a Sooner, Rogers appeared in 12 games out of the bullpen. He posted a 7.80 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 15.0 innings pitched. At Cisco College in 2014, Rogers went 3-5 with a 5.70 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 51.2 innings of work. In 2013 at Lyon College, he was an all-conference catcher and was selected to participate in the Region 5 North All-Star Game after hitting .350 with 24 RBI.

In his 2021 debut season with the RedHawks, Rogers had five saves and a 3.48 ERA in ten appearances. He pitched 10.1 innings with 18 strikeouts, four walks and only gave up four hits.

Blake will report to the Diamondbacks Double-A affiliate, the Amarillo Sod Poodles this week.

