Chicago Dogs RHP Tyler Ferguson's contract transferred to the Atlanta Braves

ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Dogs have transferred the contract of right-handed pitcher Tyler Ferguson to the Atlanta Braves, the club announced Tuesday. Ferguson becomes the third Chicago Dogs pitcher to be transferred to an MLB organization in 2021, joining Paul Schwendel and Kevin Marnon (St. Louis Cardinals).

Ferguson has appeared in nine games for the Dogs in 2021 and pitched 14.1 innings. Ferguson has posted a 3.14 ERA while allowing 11 hits, six walks and 11 strikeouts. Ferguson earned his lone win of the season on May 31 against Winnipeg when he pitched three scoreless and hitless innings with one strikeout and one walk.

Four of the five earned runs credited to Ferguson came during one outing on June 5 against the Gary Southshore RailCats when he pitched 2.2 innings and allowed four earned runs, six hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

Ferguson's first outing of the 2021 season was a perfect inning versus the Kane County Cougars on May 19. He also recorded perfect performances on June 3 against the Gary SouthShore RailCats when he pitched two innings and struck out two batters and on June 12 against the Milwaukee Milkmen when he pitched two innings and struck out three batters.

Ferguson joined the Dogs for the 2021 season after playing for the Trois-Rivières Aigles in Canadian-American Association in 2019. He was later signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in 2019 but was released eight months later.

Ferguson played three seasons at Vanderbilt University where he posted a 2.69 ERA in 77 innings during his sophomore season over 15 starts and 2 relief appearances. Ferguson was a member of Vanderbilt's 2014 National Championship team and 2015 national runner up. He was the winning pitcher of 2014 Nashville Super Regional game versus Stanford.

After a successful college career, Ferguson was drafted in the 6th round by the Texas Rangers in the 2015 MLB Draft. He spent his first professional season in 2016 on the Single-A Hickory Crawdads and Spokane Indians, where he struck out 46 batters in 30.1 innings and posted a 1.78 ERA.

Ferguson, 27, is a native of Fresno, California.

