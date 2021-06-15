A Familiar Face Returns to the Rotation as Pitcher Tyler Herron Signs with the RedHawks

FARGO, N.D. - The pitching career of Tyler Herron has been a long journey, from stops in Honolulu to Harrisburg, PA and Winnipeg to Mexico. In 15 seasons, Herron has been to a lot of places, played a lot of baseball and seen a lot of ballparks. And now he returns to a familiar stop in Fargo for the fifth time as a RedHawks pitcher.

Herron, 34, was signed as another RedHawks pitcher was transferred to an MLB organization today. Relief pitcher Blake Rogers became the eighth RedHawks player to be called up this season 2021 and the 87th in the team's 25-year history. Herron is no stranger to being called up to MLB affiliated teams as he's played in every level of professional minor league baseball with four MLB clubs. His last stop with an affiliated-organization was in 2016 with the New York Mets, where he played for the Las Vegas 51's (AAA) and the Binghamton Mets (AA). In 2020, he played and was an assistant coach with the Sioux Falls Canaries, where he went 7-1 and a 4.60 ERA. The Canaries would eventually fall to the Milwaukee Milkmen, four games to one in the 2020 American Association Finals.

"Normally having this many players signed in to MLB organizations this early in the season would have a negative impact on the wins and losses, but we have been very fortunate that the pitchers who we still have, have stepped up and done an amazing job in their increased roles." said RedHawks manager Chris Coste. "Tyler is a proven guy in our league and having a veteran presence can always be a positive." Drafted in the first round, 46th overall, out of Wellington High School (Wellington, FL) in 2005 by the St. Louis, Herron spent his first five seasons with the Cardinals organization. In his career, Herron is 103-92 with a 4.05 ERA and 38 saves in 459 games (241 starts). In all, he's pitched 1,694 innings, struck out 1,417 batters and allowed 1,735 hits.

Herron is expected to start tomorrow's game against the Chicago Dogs in the three-game series. The RedHawks return to Newman Outdoor Field on Friday for a six-game homestand against the Sioux Falls Canaries and the Chicago Dogs.

