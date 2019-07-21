Riders Blank Travs, 1-0

North Little Rock, AR - Three Frisco RoughRider pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout as they defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 1-0 on Sunday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Edgar Arredondo (4 IP, 2 H, 4 K), Blake Bass (Win, 3 IP, H, BB, 8 K) and Demarcus Evans (Save, 2 IP, 2 K) kept the Travs off balance and off the board all night. It was the second time the Travs have been shutout in three games this series and third time in six games on the homestand. Ljay Newsome took the loss for the Travs in his Double-A debut but allowed just the one run on seven hits over 5.2 innings with one strikeout.

Moments That Mattered

* Frisco hit consecutive singles to open the fifth inning to put runners at the corners and Brendan Davis connected for a sacrifice fly on a two-strike pitch to drive in the run.

* Arkansas had two on with none out in the seventh and first and third with one out but Blake Bass struck out Joseph Odom and Logan Taylor to end the inning and the threat.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Dom Thompson-Williams: 2-4

* RHP Ljay Newsome: L, 5.2 IP, 7 H, R, K

News and Notes

* The Travs have been shutout eight times this season, all at Dickey-Stephens Park.

* The RoughRiders have thrown four shutouts this season, all at Dickey-Stephens Park against the Travs.

Up Next

The series and homestand wrap up Monday night with right-hander Logan Gilbert (0-0, 3.38) on the mound against righty Ronald Herrera (1-2, 7.22). It is a Moix Monday pup day with first pitch at 7:10. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

