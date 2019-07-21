Sod Poodles' Morejon, Baez Receive First Call-Ups by San Diego Padres

AMARILLO, Texas - Amarillo Sod Poodles arms and the Padres' third and fourth-best pitching prospects (MLB.com) Adrian Morejon (LHP) and Michel Baez (RHP) have been called up by the San Diego Padres, marking the third and fourth Sod Poodles players to receive their first-ever Major League call-ups this season and fifth and sixth overall from Amarillo who have reached the Major League level in 2019. Morejon is scheduled to make his big league debut today as the starting pitcher for the Padres in the series finale against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field while Baez will be in the bullpen as a relief option.

Morejon, 20, was part of San Diego's 2016 international signing class, inking for $11 million. The Havana, Cuba native went 0-4 record with a 4.25 ERA over 16 starts for Amarillo. In late April, he was placed on the injured list and was activated in mid-May. Last season, he was selected to the California League All-Star team as a member of High-A Lake Elsinore Storm. In his career overall, he is 7-13 with a 3.78 ERA over 43 starts with 176 strikeouts.

Morejon was the MVP of the 15-and-under World Cup in Mexico in 2014. At 15, Morejon played in Cuba's Serie Nacional, where he was the youngest player to participate in Cuba's top league. A.J. Preller said on the signing of Morejon, "We view him as an elite talent in the game, at least on the amateur scene this year...you combine projection with 'now' stuff. ... It's a combination of a 17-year-old left-hander with some growth potential, that you're excited about what the future holds."

Fellow Havana, Cuba native Baez, 23, who was also a part of San Diego's 2016 international signing class, was picked up as a 20-year-old for $3 million in December. Standing at 6-foot-8, Baez has been a consistent threat to teams across the Texas League this season with a fastball ranging from mid-90s to 98-99 MPH with three off-speed pitches. Over 15 appearances out of the bullpen for the Sod Poodles, he went 3-2 with a 2.00 ERA with 38 strikeouts and tallied 10 multi-inning stints. Overall, he is 14-14 with a 3.08 ERA over 47 career Minor League games with 240 strikeouts in just over 195 innings.

