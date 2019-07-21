Gonzalez Drives in Three as Cards Top Hooks, 5-2

July 21, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. -- 3B Yariel Gonzalez went 3x5 with three RBIs to help pace the Springfield Cardinals (15-14, 45-54) to the 5-2 win against the Corpus Christi Hooks (14-15, 47-51) on Saturday night.

DECISIONS:

W: LHP Jacob Patterson (6-4)

L: RHP Tanner Duncan (0-1)

S: RHP Connor Jones (3)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-After the Hooks plated a run in the first, the Cardinals tied it in the third with a two-out solo home run from 3B Yariel Gonzalez, tying the game at 1-1.

-The Cardinals took the 2-1 lead in the fourth with an RBI sac fly from SS Alberto Triunfel after loading the bases with three walks.

-Hooks DH Granden Goetzman, who had driven in the Hooks first run with an RBI single, tied it in the sixth with a solo blast to left field, evening it at 2-2.

-Springfield reclaimed the lead right away in the seventh, when Gonzalez brought Triunfel home from third with an RBI groundout, opening a 3-2 lead.

-The Cards added insurance with an RBI groundout from SS Rayder Ascanio in the eighth and an RBI single from Gonzalez in the ninth, padding the lead to the eventual final score of 5-2.

NOTABLES:

-3B Yariel Gonzalez went 3x5 with a solo home run and three RBIs, and has now hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games with 21 RBIs during that stretch.

-SS Rayder Ascanio went 1x3 with a base hit and an RBI groundout, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

-LF Lars Nootbaar went 1x3 with a double, two walks and two runs.

-RHP Roel Ramirez made the spot start with 3.1 one-run innings, followed by 3.2 one-run frames from LHP Jacob Patterson out of the bullpen. RHP Connor Jones closed it with 2.0 shutout frames.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals continue the Texas trip in Corpus Christi on Sunday at 4:15pm. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7 FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.