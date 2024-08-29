Rider Fan Day Presented by Capital Auto Group Is this Saturday

August 29, 2024

Saskatchewan Roughriders







Get in that Labour Day Classic spirit one day early with Rider Fan Day Presented by Capital Auto Group on Saturday, August 31st!

This popular annual event brings fans and families into Mosaic Stadium ahead of the Roughriders and Blue Bombers rivalry game to meet and collect autographs from this year's Saskatchewan Roughrider squad.

Young's Equipment Gate 1 (southwest corner) will open to Rider Nation at 10 a.m. Fans will be able to watch the team take the field for their final practice before the game from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. From there, the players will clear the field, and fans will be allowed down on the turf for the family zone full of inflatables, face painting and balloon artists. Access to the field will be granted via the stairs in Pil Country.

At 11:30 a.m. Roughrider players and coaches will arrive on the west concourse for a one-hour long autograph session! Players will be spread across multiple tables along the concourse and signs will be posted indicating which players are at which locations.

Ever wanted to see yourself on the SaskTel MaxTron? Get your chance by participating in our MaxTron Rider Nation photoshoot in Harvard Media's Studio 620 Lounge. From 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. fans can stop in and show off their Rider pride to our videographers for a chance for their in-game MaxTron closeup!

The event will be hosted by Roughrider In-Game Hosts Mark Johnston and Sabeen Ahmad and feature performances by the 620 CKRM Rider Pep Band, and appearances from Gainer the Gopher and the 620 CKRM Rider Cheer Team.

Food and beverage options will be available on the concourse from our friends and proud partner, Western Pizza.

