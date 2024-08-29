It's Time for the Labour Day Classic

It's the annual Labour Day Classic as the Calgary Stampeders play host to the Edmonton Elks. Kickoff at McMahon Stadium is 4 p.m. MDT.

Calgary is looking to maintain its recent Labour Day momentum as the Stampeders have prevailed in 10 of 11 holiday-Monday meetings with Edmonton since 2012. Overall, the Stampeders have won 14 of 18 regular-season games against Edmonton since Dave Dickenson took over as head coach prior to the 2016 season and are 32-8 in 40 meetings dating back to 2009.

Since 1982 and for all but two seasons since 1969, the Stampeders have faced their provincial rivals at McMahon on the first Monday of September.

It was in 1949 that the now-familiar Calgary-Edmonton Labour Day matchup was born as the Alberta teams played five straight years in Edmonton before the series was briefly abandoned. Then, in 1959, the rivalry was renewed with Calgary serving as hosts and with only a few exceptions, it is in this form the tradition continues to exist.

Calgary and Edmonton have played 58 times on Labour Day since 1959 and the Stamps lead the series 31-26-1. Including games against other opponents, a total of 68 Labour Day games have been played in Calgary over the years, with the Stamps posting a 41-26-1 record.

The Stamps (4-6) return to the field after a Week 12 bye. Before the break, Calgary dropped a 31-29 decision on home turf against the Ottawa Redblacks. Edmonton (3-8) is coming off a 21-17 loss in Montreal.

The Alberta teams split their two-game season series in 2023 with each side winning at home. The Stamps won last year's Labour Day Classic 35-31 while the Elks rebounded for a 25-23 victory five days later at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Stamps are 4-1 at home so far this season and 2-2 against West Division opponents. Meanwhile, the Elks are 2-4 on the road and 2-2 against the West.

Salute to the military

Since 2015, the tradition of the Labour Day Classic at McMahon has included a salute to the military as part of Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Day.

More than 200 members of the Canadian Armed Forces will be special guests of the Stampeders on Monday.

The game will be preceded by a CF-18 Hornet flyover, a ceremonial flag party and a performance of the national anthem by the Royal Canadian Air Force Band. Individual members of the Canadian Armed Forces will also take the field alongside the Stampeders' starting defence as the players are introduced.

Following the game, members of the military will be on the field to meet with Stampeders players and pose for a group photo.

As part of the tribute to the military, part of the proceeds from 50/50 sales will go to Support our Troops and the Calgary Military Family Resource Centre.

Back in Black

Fans are encouraged to wear their black Stampeders gear when they come to McMahon on Monday as part of the Stampeders' Labour Day Blackout event.

Gridiron Gardens presented by Coors Light

The Labour Day Classic fun begins two hours before kickoff at 2 p.m. at the Gridiron Gardens, located on the field immediately south of McMahon Stadium.

The Gridiron Gardens will feature:

- Stampeders player autographs

- Face painting

- Yard games

- DJ

- Sponsor activations

- Personnel and vehicles from Calgary Police Services, the Calgary Fire Department, the RCMP and EMS

- Hitmen players with shooter tutor

The food and beverage department introduces Elk Hamburgers at the East BBQ while supplies last and Elk Meat Balls in Stamps House for fans to enjoy.

During halftime and after the game at Stamps House, Danny Nix and The Heat will be performing.

The Stamps are also reviving the longtime tradition of hosting the Elks Cheer Team at McMahon Stadium for the Labour Day Classic.

Calgary Stampeders vs Edmonton Elks

McMahon Stadium

Monday, Sept. 2

4 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

TV: TSN

Streaming: CBS Sports Network (U.S.), CFL+ (International)

