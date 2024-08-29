Tyler Snead Stays in the Nest for Another Year

August 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes have announced Thursday that American receiver Tyler Snead has signed a contract extension with the team through 2025.

Snead (5'7", 174 lbs.) has played just one game this season. He managed to rack up 62 yards on four catches, including a 47-yard reception.

In his rookie season in 2023, the 24-year-old wide receiver delivered, as he amassed 788 yards on 56 receptions and five touchdowns in 15 games.

During the Grey Cup game, the former East Carolina University Pirate recorded 51yards on four catches to help the Alouettes win their eighth championship in franchise history. In three playoff games, he collected 132 yards on nine receptions and one touchdown.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native participated in the Pittsburgh Steelers' camp in 2022.

"Tyler turned a lot of heads with his speed and his ability to catch difficult passes," said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. "He brings a lot to our team, and we look forward to having him back on the field in the coming weeks."

