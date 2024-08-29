Lions Agree to Terms with 2023 Most Outstanding Defensive Player Mathieu Betts

August 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Victoria) - The BC Lions announced today that National defensive lineman Mathieu Betts is returning to the team after agreeing to terms on a contract for the remainder of 2024.

Betts, 29, is back after spending 2024 training camp with the Detroit Lions and recording four combined tackles plus a sack over three pre-season games.

I'm grateful to the Detroit organization for giving me an opportunity. Now I'm excited and focused on resuming my career in British Columbia with a team ready to win right away, said Betts.

Our locker room is full of outstanding players and individuals plus my wife Camile and I are very excited to get back in the community with all of our great football friends.

The Montreal native took his game to new heights in 2023 with 18 quarterback sacks to break the single-season Canadian record previously shared by Lions legend Brent Johnson and Jamaal Westerman. Betts was also the first Lion to lead the CFL in sacks since Keron Williams in 2012 while his 42 defensive tackles set a new career-high.

He would be rewarded for his accolades with CFL and West Division All-Star nods and the league's Most Outstanding Defensive Player Award.

Added co-general manager and director of football operations Neil McEvoy: Our organization is thrilled for the opportunity to bring back one of our players. Mathieu's credentials will continue to elevate our defence and it speaks volumes that he was given the chance to compete for a spot in the National Football League.

Betts was a free agent addition by the Lions ahead of 2022 and would make an immediate impact with 29 defensive tackles and seven sacks across 18 regular season games.

Selected by Edmonton in round one (third overall) of the 2019 CFL Draft, Betts officially joined the green and gold in September of that season following a training camp appearance with the Chicago Bears. Over the next two seasons with the Elks, Betts recorded 13 defensive tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 19 games.

Betts suited up for the Laval Rouge et Or from 2015-18 where his accomplishments included a pair of Vanier Cup titles (2016, 2018) and the J.P. Metras Trophy as U Sports Most Outstanding Defensive Lineman in each of his final three seasons.

