OK Tire Labour Day Weekend in the CFL

August 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







Stats and storylines headings into this week's action

HOW IT STARTED...HOW IT'S GOING

(Team | Games 1-6 | Games 7-12)

Montreal | 5-1 | 5-0

Ottawa | 3-2 | 4-0-1

Toronto | 3-2 | 3-2

Hamilton | 0-5 | 2-4

Winnipeg | 2-4 | 3-2

Saskatchewan | 4-1 | 1-4-1

Calgary | 2-3 | 2-3

Edmonton | 0-5 | 3-3

BC | 5-1 | 0-5

QUICK SLANTS

League-Wide

On nine occasions, teams have comeback to win after trailing by 10+ point deficits

73 per cent of games have featured comeback victories

67 per cent of games were decided in the final three minutes

Week 12 featured an average margin of victory of 3.8 points - each game decided in the final three minute

The East is 18-9-1 in interdivisional play - the highest winning percentage (.661) over the West in 50 years

Every team in the West Division sits at or below .500 - an occurrence that has not happened this deep into the season (10 games) since 2001

Touchdown Pacific: OTT at BC

Victoria is the farthest west that a CFL game has ever been played.

Ottawa's 7-2-1 record is the best in REDBLACKS history. In Ottawa Football Club history, the team started 9-2 in 1978.

Last week, Ottawa snapped an eight-game losing streak versus BC.

Justin Hardy tied a career-best with 11 catches last week.

Adrius Pickett needs three defensive tackles to reach 250 in his career.

BC last played a regular season home game in an outdoor venue on September 10, 2011 at Empire Field.

BC has yet to win a game this year after trailing in the third quarter.

Victoria-born Nathan Rourke is 9-5 as a starter, including 1-1 versus Ottawa.

Justin McInnis needs 46 receiving yards to reach 1,000 on the season.

William Stanback needs 67 rushing yards for 4,500 in his career.

Labour Day Classic: WPG at SSK

SSK leads the LDC series 38-21.

Saskatchewan has taken 15 of the past 18 editions of the LDC with Winnipeg's victories coming in 2022 (20-18), in 2021 (23-8) and in 2016 (28-25).

Mike O'Shea is 3-6 as a Head Coach in the LDC. His next victory would tie Bud Grant and John Hufnagel on the all-time list at 102.

Zach Collaros is 6-1 in the LDC (3-0 with Hamilton, 1-0 with Saskatchewan and 2-1 in Winnipeg).

Nic Demski needs two more receptions for 400 in his career.

Saskatchewan won 19-9 in the teams' first matchup of the season in Week 7. A Roughriders victory in either game of the upcoming head-to-head set would give the Roughriders the season series and the tiebreaker, a feat they have not accomplished since 2019.

Trevor Harris has played in three LDCs (1-1 with Edmonton and 0-1 with Toronto). In 2015, he and the Argonauts faced Collaros and the Tiger-Cats.

Labour Day Classic: TOR at HAM

Hamilton leads the LDC series 36-15-1.

Toronto has won the past two LDCs, but is 3-9 in the last 12 matchups in the series.

Ryan Dinwiddie is 2-1 as a head coach in LDCs.

Chad Kelly is 1-0 in the LDC and 4-0 overall against Hamilton.

Damonte Coxie recorded 112 receiving yards last week to become the first Argonauts receiver to reach 100+ yards in a game this season.

Hamilton won 27-24 in Week 7. A Tiger-Cats victory would give them the season series and the tiebreaker.

Scott Milanovich is 1-3 in LDCs.

Bo Levi Mitchell is 6-0 in LDCs with a QB rating of 100.0. He has averaged 280 passing yards in the series, while totaling six touchdowns. He has not started in an LDC since 2019.

Tim White needs 43 receiving yards to reach 4,000 in his career.

Labour Day Classic: EDM at CGY

Calgary leads the LDC series 31-30-1.

Edmonton leads the league in scoring (28.5 points per game), red zone opportunities (38) and red zone touchdowns (28).

The Elks offence has rushed for 120+ yards in four straight games.

Jarious Jackson will make his head coaching debut in the LDC.

Tre Ford is 0-1 in the LDC, while McLeod Bethel Thompson is 1-2.

Calgary is hosting the LDC for the 59th time. Since 1949, the two teams have met each year in the annual series except 1981.

Calgary has won 10 of the last 11 LDCs.

Dave Dickenson is 6-1 in the LDC.

Jake Maier will make his fourth consecutive LDC start (2-1).

Reggie Begelton has 20 receptions for 293 yards in his past three games.

Canadian Football League Stories from August 29, 2024

