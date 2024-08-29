Receiver Bailey Joins Practice Roster

OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American receiver Rasheed Bailey

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 217 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1993-07-29

HOMETOWN: Philadelphia, PA | SCHOOL: Delaware Valley

A veteran of 60 career CFL games, and a two-time Grey Cup Champion, Bailey brings his wealth of CFL experience to Ottawa. With 2,317 career receiving yards, and 22 touchdowns to his name, Bailey spent six games this season with the Toronto Argonauts, but earned recognition through his time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 2019 to 2023. He enjoyed a career year in 2022, racking up 729 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.

