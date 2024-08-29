Stampeders Release Robertson
August 29, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have released national fullback Lucas Robertson from their practice roster.
The rookie from the University of British Columbia alum was active for eight games earlier in the season and had one catch for 13 yards.
The Stamps return to action on Monday when they play host to the Edmonton Elks in the annual Labour Day Classic. Kickoff at McMahon Stadium is 4 p.m. MDT.
