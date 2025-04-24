Stamps Slated to Pick First Overall in CFL Draft

April 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Canadian Football League's global and national drafts will both be held on Tuesday, Apr. 29.

Starting at 9 a.m. MDT, it's the global draft featuring talent from around the world. The Calgary Stampeders currently have two selections in the two-round global draft including the first overall pick.

Later in the day, starting at 4 p.m. MDT, the national draft gets under way with the top Canadian talent available. The Stamps have 10 selections in the eight-round draft including two selections in the first round - the first and eighth overall picks.

In the modern era of the CFL draft - starting in 1985 following the elimination of territorial exemptions - the Stampeders have selected first overall on five occasions.

The previous selections have been:

1986 - DL Kent Warnock (University of Calgary)

1992 - OL Bruce Covernton (Weber State)

2003 - OL Steve Morley (Saint Mary's)

2005 - DL Miguel Robédé (Laval)

2014 - OL Pierre Lavertu (Laval)

Calgary's 2025 draft selections

Global draft

1st round

1st overall

2nd round

10th overall

Canadian draft

1st round

First overall

Eighth overall

2nd round

17th overall

3rd round

20th overall

4th round

32nd overall

5th round

38th overall

6th round

47th overall

7th round

56th overall

61st overall

8th round

65th overall

