Stamps Slated to Pick First Overall in CFL Draft
April 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Canadian Football League's global and national drafts will both be held on Tuesday, Apr. 29.
Starting at 9 a.m. MDT, it's the global draft featuring talent from around the world. The Calgary Stampeders currently have two selections in the two-round global draft including the first overall pick.
Later in the day, starting at 4 p.m. MDT, the national draft gets under way with the top Canadian talent available. The Stamps have 10 selections in the eight-round draft including two selections in the first round - the first and eighth overall picks.
In the modern era of the CFL draft - starting in 1985 following the elimination of territorial exemptions - the Stampeders have selected first overall on five occasions.
The previous selections have been:
1986 - DL Kent Warnock (University of Calgary)
1992 - OL Bruce Covernton (Weber State)
2003 - OL Steve Morley (Saint Mary's)
2005 - DL Miguel Robédé (Laval)
2014 - OL Pierre Lavertu (Laval)
Calgary's 2025 draft selections
Global draft
1st round
1st overall
2nd round
10th overall
Canadian draft
1st round
First overall
Eighth overall
2nd round
17th overall
3rd round
20th overall
4th round
32nd overall
5th round
38th overall
6th round
47th overall
7th round
56th overall
61st overall
8th round
65th overall
