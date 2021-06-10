Rick Short Named Co-Hitting Coach for Arizona Diamondbacks

RENO, Nev. - Reno Aces hitting coach Rick Short has been named co-hitting coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks, after the team parted ways with Darnell Coles this afternoon.

"Rick Short is one of the best in the business. Hands down," said Aces manager Blake Lalli. "I have been lucky to work next to him for the past 4 years. I see how prepared he is on a daily basis and what he means to the players. You have seen it first hand, his offenses hit. He has earned this opportunity. I can't wait to watch him work in Arizona. As a friend, this is a great day!"

Under Short, Reno hitters lead the league in average (.287), hits (306), runs (205) and RBIs (191) through 30 games. The team sits atop the Triple-A West, West Division with a 19-11 record.

Short was in his first season as Reno's hitting coach, after two seasons with Double-A Jackson in the same role. Prior to that, the Illinois native had served as the hitting coach for Single-A Kane County in 2018 and coach for Rookie Advanced Missoula in 2017.

Short played 12 seasons with the Orioles, Cubs, Angels, Royals and Expos/Nationals organizations before making his big-league debut in 2005 with the Nationals. After a stint playing in Japan, Short served as a scout for the Diamondbacks from 2010-17.

Replacing Short is Bijan Rademacher, previously the D-backs' hitting coordinator. Rademacher will be the interim hitting coach.

The Aces open up a six-game series in Las Vegas tonight against the Aviators, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PT. The broadcast will be available locally on KPLY 630 AM, or on RenoAces.com with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

