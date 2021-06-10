OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 10, 2021

El Paso Chihuahuas (13-16) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (13-17)

Game #31 of 120/Home #13 of 60

Pitching Probables: ELP-RHP Jesse Scholtens (2-2, 4.07) vs. OKC-RHP Yefry Ramírez (1-2, 6.08)

Thursday, June 10, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their 12-game homestand and open a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC is 9-4 over the last 13 games and has won back-to-back series.

Last Game: Before Wednesday's league-wide off day, the OKC Dodgers fought back from an early deficit and hit three home runs in a 9-6 win Tuesday night against the Sugar Land Skeeters at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sugar Land built a 4-0 lead in the top of the third inning before the Dodgers tallied three runs in the bottom of the frame when Keibert Ruiz hit a RBI single and Steven Souza Jr. followed with a two a two-run homer. The Skeeters held a 6-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but Andy Burns and DJ Peters hit back-to-back home runs to tie the game, 6-6. Luke Raley hit a two-run triple off the wall in right field in the sixth inning to put the OKC Dodgers ahead, 8-6. Peters added a bases-loaded walk for a 9-6 advantage in the eighth inning as the Dodgers won the six-game series between the teams, 4-2.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Yefry Ramírez (1-2) makes his team-leading sixth start of the season for OKC tonight...He most recently pitched June 4 against Sugar Land in OKC, allowing one run and two hits over 4.0 innings with one walk and three strikeouts, and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 10-1 victory...Following a tough season debut May 7 in Round Rock, Ramírez has posted a 3.66 ERA and opponents are batting .237. In his first three starts at home, Ramírez has allowed just three runs and six hits over 11.2 IP...Ramírez's 31 strikeouts are tied for third-most in the league and are just five off the league lead. He is averaging 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings...Ramírez signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 25...He was invited to 2020 Summer Camp with the New York Mets after signing a minor league contract with the organization Jan. 8, but did not see any formal game action in 2020...In 2019, Ramírez made appearances in the Majors with both Baltimore and Pittsburgh, pitching in 13 total games between the Orioles (four games) and Pirates (nine games). He went 0-2 with a 7.40 ERA and notched 27 strikeouts in 24.1 IP...Ramírez is in his 10th pro season after originally signing with Arizona as an international free agent in 2011...Ramírez last faced the Chihuahuas May 29 in El Paso and was the winning pitcher in OKC's 12-5 victory. He allowed three runs and six hits over a season-high 5.0 innings with one walk and a season-high seven strikeouts. After five of the first nine batters faced reached base, Ramírez was able to turn around his outing and retire 11 of the final 13 batters faced.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2021: 4-2 2019: 2-2 All-time: 18-12 At OKC: 7-5

The Dodgers and Chihuahuas meet for their second series of the season and first time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2021...OKC recently won the first series between the teams May 27-June 1, 4-2, with the Chihuahuas winning the series opener and finale and OKC winning four straight games in the middle at Southwest University Park. OKC outscored the Chihuahuas, 52-33, in the series as the Dodgers tallied wins of 12-5 and 20-9. The Dodgers slashed .311/.389/.553 over the six-game series and piled up 30 extra-base hits, including 12 homers. Luke Raley led the offense, going 10-for-21 with three homers, six-extra base hits and 14 RBI. Steven Souza Jr. smacked four homers and notched 11 RBI in five games...This is the Chihuahuas' first visit to Bricktown since 2018, when they won three of four games and held OKC to just seven runs over the entire series...Outside of the 2018 series, OKC has won or split each series against El Paso since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season, including all four series at Southwest University Park (2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)...Current OKC Dodgers Carlos Asuaje (2016-18), Tim Federowicz (2015) and Kevin Quackenbush (2014-17) have played for El Paso during their careers.

To the Nines: The Dodgers returned to their recent high-scoring ways Tuesday and scored nine runs on nine hits - including three homers and seven extra-base hits - and have now scored nine or more runs in seven of their last 17 games...One day prior, the Dodgers were held 6-for-47 (.128) across a doubleheader and scored six total runs. The team's streak of 11 straight games scoring at least four runs came to an end in Game 2...Through the first 13 games of the season, the Dodgers scored 48 runs (3.7 rpg) with a .216/.306/.345 slashline. But over the last 17 games, the team has scored 133 runs (7.8 rpg) and slashed .285/.386/.516...Since May 21, the Dodgers lead the Minor Leagues with 133 runs and rank fourth with 168 hits behind Triple-A West foes Sacramento, Reno and Salt Lake. During the same period, the Dodgers pace all Triple-A teams with a .386 OBP...Over the last 17 games, the Dodgers are batting .349 (67x192) with runners in scoring position after starting the season .227 (25x110) with RISP over the first 13 games.

Walk This Way: OKC drew 10 walks Tuesday night, marking the third time this season the team has drawn at least 10 walks in a game. The Dodgers have 89 walks in the last 17 games (5.2 pg), which are the most in all of Triple-A. Their 140 total walks this season are the second-most in Triple-A West, only trailing Las Vegas' 142 walks...Rangel Ravelo leads the Dodgers with 17 walks this season, followed closely by Andy Burns' 16 walks, Zach Reks' 15 walks and Steven Souza Jr.'s 14 walks. Ravelo's 17 walks are tied for fourth-most in Triple-A West.

Raging Ravelo: Rangel Ravelo had Tuesday night off, but on Monday was the only Dodger to hit safely in both games, extending his hitting streak to a team season-best 13 games. He went 2-for-6 and hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season in Game 2. During his current hitting streak, Ravelo is 23-for-45 (.511) with nine extra-base hits (six homers), 18 RBI and eight walks...The hitting streak is his longest since a 16-game streak in May 2019 with Triple-A Memphis from May 8-24...On June 4, the Triple-A West Player of the Month for May hit two home runs, including a grand slam, on the way to a career-high six RBI. The multi-homer game was Ravelo's second in nine games after notching just one multi-homer game though the first 926 games of his entire pro career...Since May 22, Ravelo leads all players in the Minors with a .511 AVG, .582 OBP and ranks second with a .978 SLG and 1.560 OPS. His 23 hits are tied for second while his 44 total bases are tied for fourth...Overall this season, he leads all Triple-A players with a .758 SLG and 1.263 OPS, while he ranks second with a .407 AVG and .504 OBP. His 16 extra-base hits are tied for third, while his 69 total bases are fourth and his 37 hits are tied for fourth...He leads the Dodgers' offense with 37 hits, eight homers and 17 walks, ranks second with 27 RBI and fourth with eight doubles...Ravelo has 17 walks against 11 strikeouts in 113 total plate appearances this season...Per Mathew Brownstein of The New York Times (@mbrownstein89), Ravelo's 206 wRC+ is second-best among the 583 hitters across the Minors with a minimum of 100 plate appearances.

No Ravelo? No Problem: Quite ironically, in the last two games Rangel Ravelo has not played (May 30 and June 8), the Dodgers have combined to score 29 runs on 29 hits, including 10 home runs and 18 extra-base hits, while batting .367 (29x79) as a team.

Reks in Effect: Zach Reks recorded three doubles in Tuesday night's game, becoming the first OKC Dodgers player with three doubles in a game since Kyle Farmer July 13, 2018 at Round Rock. Tuesday also marked the first three-double game of Reks' career as he boosted his season total to nine doubles - tied for the team lead with Rangel Ravelo and Keibert Ruiz and fifth-most in Triple-A West...Over his last nine games, Reks is 14-for-36 (.389) with seven doubles and he has now reached base in 22 of his 23 games this season...Reks scored two runs Tuesday and his 24 runs scored this season pace the Dodgers and rank tied for third-most in Triple-A West. His 15 runs scored since May 29 is tops among all Triple-A players and third among all players in the Minors...Reks also ranks among Triple-A West leaders with a .453 OBP (5th) and .341 AVG (7th).

Cool Hand Luke: Luke Raley hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the sixth inning Tuesday and also drew two walks during the game. Over his last 10 starts, Raley is 17-for-36 (.472) with four doubles, two triples, four homers, 26 RBI and 14 runs scored...Raley leads the Dodgers with 29 RBI - second-most in Triple-A this season despite playing in just 17 of the team's 30 games...Since being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers May 21, Raley is batting .358 (19x53) with five homers, four doubles, two triples, 15 runs scored and 28 RBI over the 15-game stretch. Since May 23 he leads all players in the Minors or Majors with 28 RBI (14 games).

Burn Notice: Andy Burns hit a two-run homer Tuesday to extend his current hitting streak to eight games. During the streak, Burns is 14-for-27 (.519) with three homers, four doubles and 10 RBI...Since May 17, the infielder is batting .400 (24x60) with seven multi-hit games, nine doubles, four homers, 19 runs scored and 16 RBI over 18 games...For the season, Burns' nine doubles are tied for the team lead, while his 22 runs scored rank second and his 29 hits and 17 RBI each rank third...On Sunday, Burns collected the 1,000th hit of his pro career between his time in the Minors and the KBO.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers homered three times Tuesday night and they have now connected on at least three homers in five games this season - all within the last 15 games...In the fifth inning, Andy Burns hit a two-run homer to left-center field and DJ Peters followed with a solo shot out to left field as the OKC Dodgers hit back-to-back homers for the sixth time this season and fourth time in the last 11 games...The team hit just 12 homers through its first 13 games but has swatted 28 homers since.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers are 1-4 in series openers this season (1-1 at home). With a win in the previous series opener against Sugar Land, it snapped a 10-game losing streak in series openers going back to the 2019 season...Over his 15 games with OKC this season, Keibert Ruiz now has 12 extra-base hits, scored 14 runs and totaled 11 RBI...Tuesday's game clocked in at 3 hours, 53 minutes for the team's longest game of the season. Seventeen of the Dodgers' first 28 nine-inning games of the season have lasted at least 3:20, with just six lasting less than three hours. The team's average nine-inning game time is 3:20, and their 3:26 average time at home is the longest in Triple-A and second-longest among the 150 teams in the Minors and Majors...On Tuesday, Justin Bruihl became already the 15th OKC player this season to make his Triple-A debut.

