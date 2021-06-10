July 1-20 Tickets Go on Sale this Tuesday, June 15

Tickets for the first 12 Isotopes games covering the first two homestands scheduled for the month of July go on sale this Tuesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. These dates include the first two series of the month, covering July 1-6 and July 15-20.

Tickets can be purchased online at abqisotopes.com, ticketmaster.com and at the Isotopes Park Box Office. The Box Office is open on non-game days M-F, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and also on game-days from 10 a.m. to the conclusion of the game.

Fans are encouraged to review the Know Before You Go guide before purchasing tickets.

Per the current New Mexico Public Health Order, COVID-Safe Practices will continue to be implemented in July (continue to check abqisotopes.com for any updates to these restrictions):

Pod Seating (seating groups ranging in size from one to six per grouping, based on availability)

Masks optional but encouraged for vaccinated fans and mandatory for non-vaccinated fans ages two and older, unless actively eating or drinking

Observation of three feet social distancing throughout the venue

The 12 games that will go on sale include three fireworks shows, including both July 3 and the Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4, the first time the Isotopes have ever been home on both dates. The two homestands also feature three giveaways and the return of the Mariachis de Nuevo México. The full promotional schedule can be viewed here.

July 2 Vests courtesy of Pepsi (first 2,000 fans 16 & older)

July 3 Mariachis de Nuevo México presented by Modelo Especial / Fireworks presented by Rio Grande Credit Union

July 4 Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Enterprise Bank & Trust

July 16 Beer Steins courtesy of Miller Lite (first 2,000 fans 21 & older)

July 17 Fireworks presented by Power Ford

July 18 Youth Jerseys courtesy of Lovelace Health System (first 2,000 fans 15 & younger)

