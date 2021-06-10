McCarthy Earns Team's Third Player of the Week Honor of Season

West Sacramento, Calif. - Sacramento River Cats first baseman and corner outfielder Joe McCarthy was named Triple-A West Player of the Week for May 31 - June 6. He becomes the third River Cats player to earn the honors this season, coming on the heels of fellow outfielder Bryce Johnson (May 4-9) and Shun Yamaguchi, who earned Pitcher of the Week for May 17-23.

The former Tampa Bay Rays prospect went 10-for-23 with four doubles and three home runs. He also drew five walks and knocked in 10 runs while raising his batting average 42 points and his OPS 194 points. During the hot stretch, the 27-year-old from Scranton, Pa. extended his hitting streak to 11 games, which is two shy of his career best set in 2017 while with Double-A Montgomery (Tampa Bay).

McCarthy made his major-league debut on Opening Day in 2020 with San Francisco and was a member of the 2019 Triple-A National Championship River Cats squad.

After six games up in Washington against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners), the River Cats will welcome the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels) to Sutter Health Park for a six-game series beginning Thursday, June 17 to kick off Father's Day Weekend.

