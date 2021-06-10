Faria Ks 10 in Bees Victory

June 10, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees opened a six-game home series with the Albuquerque Isotopes taking a 7-4 win at Smith's Ballpark on Thursday night.

Jake Faria turned in an excellent start lasting six and one-third innings giving up just two hits and two earned runs while striking out a season-high 10 batters. Zac Ryan and Austin Warren collected the final eight outs giving up two runs and adding four more strikeouts to the Bees total.

Eight batters recorded at least one hit for the Bees offense. Anthony Bemboom led the team with three hits, finishing a double short of the cycle. Matt Thaiss continued a hot streak with his third straight game with a home run. Thaiss added a triple and has six extra base hits over his last three games. Jose Rojas collected his first home run of the season in a Salt Lake uniform after being optioned from the Los Angeles Angels.

The Bees and Isotopes will meet for game two of the six-game series on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.