Aces Notes

June 10, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







Leaving the Nest:

The Aces put forth a combined 6-6 record in its 12-game homestand against the Tacoma Rainiers and the Sacramento River Cats.

Five players registered batting averages of .300 and over with Jamie Ritchie leading the way with a slash line of .462/.622/.615.

Drew Ellis led all Aces with 15 hits and 10 RBIs in his 11 appearances, repping a .357 batting average against the opposition.

Josh VanMeter led all baserunners with 10 runs scored while five others recorded at least seven tallies during the 12-game stretch.

Cameron Gann and Nick Gardewine combined for 8.1 scoreless innings in six appearances, allowing just three hits against Tacoma and Sacramento.

Viva Las Vegas:

The last time these two teams met, the Aces racked up 18 runs against the Aviators, featuring grand slams from Renae Martinez and Jamie Ritchie in the series finale on May 18.

Ellis leads all current players against Las Vegas this year with a .318 batting average and seven hits while boasting a trio of RBIs.

Henry Ramos has smacked 23 career hits against the Aviators, belting five homers and driving in 11 RBIs in 88 at-bats.

Andrew Young (13) and Christian Lopes (10) have also recorded double-digit hits against the host squad while also holding the top career batting averages among current Aces with .371 and .385, respectively, against Las Vegas.

Ninth Wonder of the World:

The Aces are the scariest team after the sixth frame, leading all of Triple-A with a .314 batting average, 77 runs scored and 23 doubles in the seventh inning or later. The team's batting average sits 56 points ahead of second-place Tacoma's .258 average.

Furthermore, nine Aces have registered at least 10 at-bats and hold a batting average of over .300 in the seventh or later. Seth Beer leads the pack with 12 hits, while Jamie Ritchie holds a team-leading .393 batting average with 11 base knocks and eight RBIs.

Reno holds the top spot in Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .302 batting average, while also recording a second-best 85 runs and third-highest 131 hits. The Aces' run total sits behind High-A East Asheville Tourists' totals with 96 runs scored

In the eighth inning alone, the Aces lead all of Triple-A West and rank fifth in all of Minor League Baseball with a .300 batting average and 36 hits. Of the 36 hits Reno has knocked in the eighth, its 13 doubles sit in a tie atop the MiLB leaderboard with the Lansing Lugnuts and Tampa Tarpons.

The Aces lead all of professional baseball in the ninth inning with a .354 batting average and rank second with 30 runs scored, trailing just the Tampa Bay Rays with 31.

Oh-Oh-Oh O'Rallies:

The Aces have rallied in the second half of contests to either tie the game or take a commanding lead on nine occasions this season. Reno boasts a 6-2 record when they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs. The Aces also scored six runs in the top of the ninth to put the contest against Salt Lake well out of reach, 12-5, on May 11.

During the team's 12-game homestand, Reno rallied to three walk-off wins.

The Aces toppled Tacoma with a pair of walk-off wins on May 28 and May 30. The Aces erased a four-run deficit to down Rainiers, 8-7, on a walk-off RBI single by Drew Ellis in the top of the 10th. Two days later, a walk-off, three-run homer by Bryan Holaday completed a five-run come-from-behind victory over the Rainiers, 7-6. In the ninth inning of the June 6 matchup against the Sacramento River Cats, Matt Lipka's game-winning, two-run double lifted the Aces to a 7-6 win.

Look Out MiLB, Aces Coming Through:

The Aces' bats have been stellar to start the 2021 campaign, registering a Minor League Baseball-leading .287 batting average and 306 hits (tied with Sacramento), while sitting in a deadlock for third with 202 runs and tied for fourth-best with 68 doubles.

Three active players have recorded at least 20 base knocks, while only two, Seth Beer and Drew Ellis, have registered 10 or more extra-base hits.

Beer leads the team with 31 hits while his 13 doubles are tied for first in Triple-A West and his 16 extra-base hits sit in a three-way deadlock for third.

Jamie Ritchie leads all of Triple-A with his .413 batting average and .549 on-base percentage.

Blake Lalli's squad has boasted a 19-11 record through the first 30 games, matching the 2011 squad's best record in franchise history.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.