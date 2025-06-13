Sports stats



WNBA Atlanta Dream

Rhyne Howard Goes off for 36 PTS, 8 REB, and 9 3PM vs. Sky

June 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video


Rhyne Howard put up 2K NUMBERS in the Dream's win over the Sky

36 PTS 8 REB 4 AST 9 3PM (career-high, ties WNBA record) 47.4 3PT%

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 13, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Atlanta Dream Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central