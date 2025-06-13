Rhyne Howard Goes off for 36 PTS, 8 REB, and 9 3PM vs. Sky

June 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







Rhyne Howard put up 2K NUMBERS in the Dream's win over the Sky

36 PTS 8 REB 4 AST 9 3PM (career-high, ties WNBA record) 47.4 3PT%

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.