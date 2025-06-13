Rhyne Howard Goes off for 36 PTS, 8 REB, and 9 3PM vs. Sky
June 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
Rhyne Howard put up 2K NUMBERS in the Dream's win over the Sky
36 PTS 8 REB 4 AST 9 3PM (career-high, ties WNBA record) 47.4 3PT%
