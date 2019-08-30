RHP Peter Strzelecki assigned to AZL Brewers Gold

August 30, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two moves affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the assignment of RHP Peter Strzelecki to the rookie level Arizona League Brewers Gold from the Mudcats and the assignment of RHP Chris Dula back to Mudcats from the rookie level Arizona League Brewers Blue. Dula was additionally reinstated from the injured list while completing his rehab assignment.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with five on the injured list.

In summary:

8/30: RHP Peter Strzelecki assigned to AZL Brewers Gold.

8/30: RHP Chris Dula completes rehab w/AZL Blue, reinstated from IL.

Dula will wear jersey No. 15.

