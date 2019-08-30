Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 30 at Lynchburg)

Kicking off their last series of the 2019 season, the Dash begin a four-game set at Lynchburg on Friday at City Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (31-34, 69-60) at Lynchburg Hillcats (29-35, 61-70)

LHP Taylor Varnell (1-2, 4.02 ERA) vs. RHP Juan Mota (3-3, 3.68 ERA)

6:30 p.m. - Calvin Falwell Field at City Stadium

Game #130 (Away Game #65)

RED SOX SHUT OUT DASH THURSDAY

Jonathan Stiever earned his 10th quality start with the Dash this season on Thursday, but the Salem Red Sox held on for a 1-0 victory in front of 6,812 fans in the 2019 home finale at BB&T Ballpark. In his 12th start with Winston-Salem, Stiever provided another strong outing. The former Indiana University star allowed just four hits while striking out six Salem hitters against two walks. However, Stiever was outdueled by Red Sox starter Enmanuel DeJesus. Making his 24th start of the year for Salem, DeJesus tossed six scoreless frames and allowed just three hits. The left-hander struck out six Dash hitters, while surrendering just one walk.

LOOKING TO PUT THE SOME RUNS UP

With Thursday's loss in the books, Winston-Salem has now lost four out of its last six ballgames in shutout fashion. During this stretch, the Dash went a span of 35 full innings and 36.1 scoreless innings before Craig Dedelow hit a solo shot to right field in the bottom of the ninth on Tuesday against Salem. Mixed in this stretch was also a 12-run outburst on Wednesday against Salem.

WALKER, REMILLARD NAMED ALL-STARS

Steele Walker and former Dash utility infielder Zach Remillard earned CL Year-End All-Star honors, the league office announced on Thursday. Walker has won CL Player of the Week on two separate occasions this season (June 10-16 and July 29-August 4), and hit for the third cycle in Dash history on June 14 at Carolina. Before his promotion to Double-A Birmingham on July 31, Remillard was one of the most consistent players in the league. The former Coastal Carolina star led Winston-Salem with a .289 batting average.

WALKING ALL OVER CL PITCHING

Walker has been a steady presence at the top of the lineup. Over his last 26 games played, Walker is 33-for-106 with three homers, eight doubles, a triple and 16 runs. Rated the sixth-best prospect in the White Sox system per MLB Pipeline, Walker ranks tied for eighth in the CL with a 128 WRC+. Against right-handed pitchers, Walker is posting a .298/.384/.478 batting line with eight homers.

VARNELL MAKES FOURTH HIGH-A START

Left-hander Taylor Varnell will be making his fourth start in a Dash uniform on Friday evening at City Stadium. On August 18, Varnell earned his first High-A victory by allowing just one run in six innings of work against the P-Nats. A 29th-round pick out of Oral Roberts University in 2018, Varnell has impressed in his short time in the White Sox farm system. Last year, Varnell posted a 1.97 ERA in 10 starts with the AZL White Sox. This season with Low-A Kannapolis, Varnell yielded a 3.23 in 20 starts with the Intimidators. The left-hander grew up in Elk City, Oklahoma, but he went to high school in Sayre, Oklahoma. Before Varnell went to Oral Roberts, he went to Western Oklahoma State College in Altus, Oklahoma.

THE PLAYOFF CHASE IS NO MORE

After dropping five out of six games, Winston-Salem has been eliminated from postseason contention. Prior to going 1-5 over its previous six contests, Winston had won eight out of 10 games. This is the sixth time in the Dash era (2009-present) that Winston-Salem will not be competing in this playoffs (2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019). Despite being out of the playoff picture, Winston-Salem still has the third-best overall record in the CL.

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Outside of seven games, the Dash have only played contests in the second half where the margin of victory or defeat was four runs or less. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 58 games:

One-run games: 6-15

Two-run games: 9-6

Three-run games: 8-4

Four-run games: 3-7

THE FIRST-ROUNDER IS HERE

Andrew Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California-Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, joined the Dash's roster on July 31. Vaughn was the 2018 Golden Spikes Award winner during his time with Cal.

