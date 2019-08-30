August 30 Game Information

August 30, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





The Woodies (36-28, 86-48) finish out the regular season with five games in four days against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (37-28, 68-66) at Segra Stadium, beginning tonight at 7 p.m. The broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. The Wood Ducks will return to Grainger Stadium for Game Three of the Divisional Round of the playoffs, Friday, September 6. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172. Complete game notes are attached.

LAST TIME OUT: JP Martinez homered in a 4-for-4 ballgame to lead the Wood Ducks past the Keys, 6-3, in their home finale. The Wood Ducks out-hit Frederick 12-4, with Curtis Terry and Yohel Pozo also posting two-hit games. Sal Men-dez earned his seventh win of the season, allowing just one earned run over five innings of work. Jefferson Medina fired four scoreless innings out of the bullpen to earn his sixth save.

FAMILIAR FOE: The Wood Ducks and Woodpeckers will meet in at least eight consecutive games, five to finish the regular season and then again in the opening round of the playoffs, after the Woodpeckers secured a second half berth on Thurs-day. In head-to-head play this season the Woodies hold a 8-3 advantage but have outscored the 'Peckers by just six runs over the season series. Of the eight wins for the Wood Ducks, five have come in last-at-bat fashion.

HOW 'BOUT A ROUND OF APPLAUSE: Four Wood Ducks earned End-Year recognition the Carolina League announced Thursday. Pitchers Sal Mendez and Joe Kuzia were named to the All-Star team along with Sam Huff who was selected as the DH. Corey Ragsdale was named the Carolina League Manager of the Year. Huff was also named the Texas Rangers Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America.

CHASING HISTORY: With their win Thursday, Down East became the all-time winningest Advanced-A affiliate in Rangers history, ecliping the 85-win mark set by the 1990 Port Charlotte Rangers. The Wood Ducks also have a chance to become the winningest team in Kinston baseball history, with the record held by the 1991 Kinston Indians who went 89-49 (.645).

MAGNIFICENT MENDEZ: Sal Mendez capped off the regular season by allowing just one earned run over five innings in a win against the Keys, Thursday. He finishes the campaign with a 2.37 ERA, the best mark in the Carolina League since 2014, when Glenn Sparkman posted a 1.56 ERA with Wilmington.

TERRY ON A TEAR: Curtis Terry hit his tenth home run for the Woodies Sunday against Wilmington, and now has 25 on the year combined with his time in Single-A Hickory. He has posted 15 multi-hit games, including two separate 12-game hitting streaks, and saw his 21-game on-base streak come to a close on Friday. Overall he sports a .926 OPS with Down East, including hits in 49 of 61 games. He was named the Carolina League Player of the Month for the Month of July.

SUPER SAM: Sam Huff belted his 13th home run for the Wood Ducks, Wednesday, which ties him for seventh in the Caro-lina League this season. Huff ranks fourth in SLG (.441), and ninth in OPS (.774). However, Huff has been held without an extra-base hit in his last 12 games played.

SEARCHING FOR RUNS: Runs have been elusive for the Woodies in the month of August. They have scored a combined 29 runs in their 14 losses (2.1 R/GM) this month, and have been shut out six times. The Wood Ducks have now lost six of their last eight games, and 12 of their last 20, dating back to August 8th.

ORGANIZATIONAL STRENGTH: It hasn't just been the Wood Ducks who have performed well this season, the Rangers organi-zation as a whole has been among the best:

1. TEXAS RANGERS 456-346 .569

2. Tampa Bay Rays 493-379 .565

3. LA Dodgers 476-378 .557

SURPRISE!: Josh Advocate, Bubba Thompson, and Cole Uvila will head to Surprise, Ariz. at the end of the season to represent the Rangers in the Arizona Fall League. They will join Hickory Catcher Matt Whatley on the Surprise Saguaros, comprised of Rangers, Royals, Yankees, Orioles, and Nationals prospects.

TOUGH AUGUST: After pitching to a team ERA of 2.62 through the first four months of the season, with a 3.6 BB/9, the Down East staff has taken a step back in August, working to a 4.37 mark. The Woodies have allowed 93 walks in 214 innings (3.9 BB/9), while opponents are hitting .260 against them. The Woodies have also given up 19 home runs in 25 games, after allowing just 43 homers in their first 109 games.

COLE CRUISING: Cole Uvila struck out a career-high six in three scoreless innings Thursday in Fayetteville. Uvila had also struck out five in two of his previous four outings. This season Uvila boasts a 13.50 K/9 (82 K/54.2 IP), and has struck out three or more batters in 15 of his 33 appearances this season.

SELF-ADVOCATE: Josh Advocate struck out a career-high six batters, last Saturday, in three scoreless innings in relief. He has now struck out 5+ batters in three of his last five outings. The right-hander has struck out 38 in his last 28.0 innings (12.21 K/9), and has struck out three batters or more 13 times in 34 outings this season.

THE FUTURE IS HERE: Sam Huff clubbed a game-tying home run in the seventh inning of the SiriusXM Futures Game on Sunday to take home MVP honors. Huff becomes the second Ranger all-time to take home the award, joining Joey Gallo (2014). Huff has now hit 13 home runs for the Wood Ducks and 28 overall on the season.

A HALF FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS: The Down East Wood Ducks became just the sixth team in Carolina League history to finish a half with a winning percentage of .700 or better, while their 50 wins are the second most in any half in league history:

1. 1980 Peninsula (1st) 51-19 .729

2. 2019 DOWN EAST (1st) 50-20 .714

T3. 1982 Peninsula (2nd) 49-20 .710

T3. 1983 Lynchburg (1st) 49-20 .710

5. 1994 Wilmington (1st) 48-20 .706

6. 1980 Peninsula (2nd) 49-21 .700

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Jonathan Hernandez made his Major League debut for the Rangers, Wednesday, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings, and earing the win in relief. Hernandez becomes the tenth Down East player to make it to The Show. Hernandez pitched for the Woodies in 2017 and 2018, combin-ing to go 7-8, 2.86 in 24 games (23 starts), striking out 141 in 122.2 innings or work. Seven former Wood Ducks have made their Rangers debut this season, including Peter Fairbanks and Emmanuel Clase who began the 2019 season in Down East.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale returned to the manag-ers chair this season for the first time since 2015 when he led the Hickory Crawdads to their first ever South Atlantic League title, and was recognized as the Rangers Bobby Jones Player Development Man of the Year. Ragsdale was named the Carolina League Manager of the Year, Thursday, becoming the first Manager of the Year in Kinston since 2011 when Aaron Holbert skippered the Kinston Indians. He is also the 14th Kin-ston manager all-time to receive the honor, joining the likes of Torey Lovullo (2004), Eric Wedge (1999), Joel Skinner (1997), Mike Hargrove (1987), and Grady Little (1985) who all went on to manage at the Major League level.

Carolina League Stories from August 30, 2019

