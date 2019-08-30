Nationals Take Down the Pelicans in the Series Finale

August 30, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





WOODBRIDGE, Va. - The Potomac Nationals came from behind for the second-straight night to take down the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5-1 on Thursday night from Northwest Federal Field.

The Pelicans (33-33, 54-79) took the early advantage in the series finale on Thursday night. In the top of the second inning, Luke Reynolds drew a walk and after a single by Jhonny Bethencourt, Reynolds scored on a single from Kevonte Mitchell that made it 1-0.

Enrique De Los Rios (L, 1-3), who made a spot start for the Pelicans on Thursday, cruised through the first four innings before he ran into trouble in the fifth. The Nationals loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth inning and tied the game at 1-1 when Cole Freeman grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Osvaldo Abreu from third and evened the score.

The Nationals (34-30, 65-67) blew it open one batter later when Aldrem Corredor drove a three-run homer over the right field fence off of Tyler Peyton that gave the P'Nats a 4-1 lead after five innings.

Potomac added on another run in the seventh inning off of Pelicans' reliever Erling Moreno . Gilbert Lara singled and Jack Sundberg walked to put two runners on for Freeman who lined a double to left that scored Lara and extended the P'Nats lead to 5-1.

Hayden Howard shut down the Pelicans in the ninth inning and the Birds fell 5-1 in the series finale.

With the loss and Fayetteville's 5-0 win over Carolina, the Pelicans have been eliminated from postseason contention in 2019.

The Pelicans will play their final for games of the season over the weekend in Wilmington against the Blue Rocks.

Game one of the series will start at 7:05 p.m. and the Pelicans will send RHP Javier Assad (4-10, 3.80) to the hill against RHP Jonathan Bowlan (5-3, 2.74) for the Blue Rocks.

Coverage starts at 6:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.