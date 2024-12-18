Rhode Island FC to Compete in 2025 Jägermeister Cup
December 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - The United Soccer League announced today that all 24 USL Championship teams will join the newly-expanded Jägermeister Cup in 2025, following a successful inaugural tournament that featured teams from USL League One exclusively in 2024. The groundbreaking interleague competition represents a significant milestone for professional soccer in the United States as it marks the first time a league within the U.S. Soccer Federation has established its own cup between two professional divisions.
Comprising 38 professional teams (24 USL Championship teams and 14 USL League One), the World Cup-style tournament will take place during the 2025 regular season. In an effort to add more meaningful matches to the schedule and promote attacking-minded soccer, the tournament will introduce a number of fan-first match modifications, including penalty shootouts to determine match winners during the group stage and goals scored as the first tiebreaker in the group standings.
The group stage of the tournament - which consists of six regional groups, each consisting of six or seven teams assigned by league or conference affiliation - will kick off on April 26 and conclude on July 26. Each team will play four group stage matches, two home and two away, with randomly-assigned home matches to be announced at a later date.
Rhode Island FC will join regional rivals Hartford Athletic, Eastern Conference foes Detroit City FC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, as well as USL League One's Westchester FC and Portland Hearts of Pine, in Group 4.
