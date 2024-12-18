FC Tulsa Unveils Stay Gold Kit as 2025 Home Jersey

December 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa is thrilled to unveil its Stay Gold Kit, a bold and sophisticated design that pays homage to Tulsa's rich Art Deco heritage while reflecting its modern artistic vibrancy.

Crafted in collaboration with hummel, the club's first kit showcases the elegance, resilience and ambition that define both the city and its team. FC Tulsa's official home kit of 2025 can be pre-ordered today at shop.fctulsa.com/collections/stay-gold-kit.

Inspired by Tulsa's iconic architecture, the kit features golden brushstrokes that symbolize the city's timeless beauty and dynamic growth. The shimmering gold marble accents throughout the jersey take inspiration from Downtown icons, including the Mid-Continent Tower and the 320 S. Boston Building - highlighting the spirit of progress and innovation in Green Country. Its pair of sleek, angled lines on the back of its jersey evoke the upward reach of Tulsa's skyline, a testament to its enduring ambition.

The bottom of the kit features a patch that pays tribute to The Outsiders, the classic novel and film rooted in Tulsa's history. This nod to the city's literary and cultural legacy adds a meaningful connection for fans and the community alike.

The Stay Gold Kit represents more than just a jersey - it embodies FC Tulsa's unwavering commitment to reflecting the pride, fortitude and creativity of its fans and the city it calls home.

Elevated by meticulous details, the kit features the club's first-ever silicone crest, a refined collar adorned with Art Deco-inspired gold accents and a holographic badge on the bottom of the jersey. These elements seamlessly blend modern design with a tribute to the city's unique character.

Fans can experience the artistry and elegance of this kit firsthand at the FC Tulsa shop or online. Stay tuned to FC Tulsa's social media channels and website for updates on securing your piece of Tulsa's golden spirit.

