MBFC Re-Signs Forward Diego Gutiérrez

December 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay F.C.) announces today that the Club has re-signed forward Diego Gutiérrez ahead of the 2025 campaign, pending league and federation approval. The new deal secures Gutiérrez' stay in Monterey Bay after the club initially acquired the forward via transfer from Charleston Battery back in August.

"Bringing Diego back and making his initial transfer permanent is a good move for us," said Monterey Bay F.C. Technical Director Simon Dawkins. "Diego is a player who needs to get into a rhythm, needs to string a run of games together to build on his performances. We saw in the last two games of the season what he is capable of, so we're really excited to have him back. I believe in Diego, I have seen the ability he has on a daily basis. Fans can look forward to seeing an exciting, technical player who can score and assist."

Gutiérrez, 25, capped off the 2024 campaign in style, scoring his first goal for the Crisp-and-Kelp in the regular-season finale - a penalty kick against FC Tulsa that he earned with a long, skillful run into the box. Overall, the Omaha, Nebraska native appeared in eight matches (five starts) for the club following his addition to the squad late in the season. In a limited number of matches, the forward logged 481 minutes while creating six chances in the attack. Now looking ahead to preseason, Gutiérrez will continue his integration into head coach Jordan Stewart's system and is expected to provide a solid spark in the attack.

"I'm just super excited to be back on the field with some of the guys and this coaching staff," said Gutiérrez. "I believe in the process and this culture change that the coaching staff is applying. I think it's going to be a great turnaround and a new chapter for both the team and the community. We're going to do our best for ourselves, the staff, and of course the fans. I believe that we will bring joy to everyone with the way we'll play. We're going to take a big step forward and do everything we can to make a playoff push, go deep into the postseason, and compete for trophies."

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of December 18 is listed alphabetically as follows: Goalkeepers: Defenders: Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Grant Robinson Midfielders: Mobi Fehr, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Adrian Rebollar Forwards: Luther Archimčde, Alex Dixon, Diego Gutiérrez, Mayele Malango

