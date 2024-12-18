Zachary Herivaux Voted USL Championship Comeback Player of the Year

December 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Rhode Island FC midfielder Zachary Herivaux has been voted the 2024 USL Championship Comeback Player of the Year presented by Tiger Balm following a campaign in which the Haiti international made a remarkable return to action following an extended stint on the sidelines due to injury.

A native of Suita, Osaka, Japan who grew up in Massachusetts, Herivaux had established his professional career since signing as a Homegrown Player with the New England Revolution in 2015. In addition to appearing for the Revolution in Major League Soccer, he also appeared on loan with San Antonio FC and Birmingham Legion FC while also earning call-ups to the Haiti Men's National Team, making his debut in 2017.

Herivaux established himself more strongly after signing with Birmingham Legion FC in the 2021 season, where he made 56 appearances across two seasons and helped the side earn a pair of top-four finishes in the Eastern Conference. In 2023 he joined perennial contender the Tampa Bay Rowdies, but persistent injuries kept Herivaux sidelined for much of his stay at Al Lang Stadium. Herivaux recorded only nine appearances for the Rowdies across a season-and-a-half before his return to the northeast with Rhode Island FC via a transfer in July.

Upon arriving in Rhode Island, Herivaux quickly adapted to his new surroundings. Employed in a more attacking role, he set single-season highs with four goals and three assists - almost doubling his career goal totals in the USL Championship in the process - to help RIFC earn a postseason berth in its inaugural season.

Herivaux then started in each of Rhode Island's postseason contests as it became the first expansion side to win a Conference Title in its inaugural season in the USL Championship since 2016. The 28-year-old is now set to return to RIFC in the new campaign as it moves into its permanent stadium at Tidewater Landing in Pawtucket, R.I.

"We are very proud of Zach," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "This award is a testament to his determination and resilience. Zach has all the qualities of a Rhode Island FC player on and off the field. We look forward to continuing to support and provide an environment for him and his teammates to be successful."

Herivaux earned the award with 68 percent of a fan vote conducted at USLChampionship.com which concluded on Monday. The Tampa Bay Rowdies' Leo Fernandes finished second on 30 percent after his impressive late-season return after a torn Achilles' tendon ruled the 2022 USL Championship Player of the Year out of the majority of the 2023 campaign, recording three goals and four assists in just 688 minutes of action to help Tampa Bay return to the postseason for a sixth consecutive campaign.

