El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Defender Alvaro Quezada for 2025

December 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed defender Alvaro Quezada for the 2025 season. The signing is pending league and federation approval, and the terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.

"I'm incredibly excited to join El Paso for the 2025 season," Quezada said. "I can't wait to get to work, contribute to the team's success and connect with the amazing fans. 2025 is an opportunity to bounce back and bring back the respect that the club and the fans deserve. It'll be my duty and responsibility to help the team succeed in any way possible and set the highest standards to achieve our goals."

The 25-year-old California native most recently played for Memphis 901 FC, registering one (1) goal and four (4) assists in 27 matches played last season. Quezada began his professional career with Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC, making one appearance in 2021 before going on to finish the season on loan and eventually signing with Las Vegas Lights FC. Between 2021-22 with the Lights, Quezada made 48 appearances across all competitions, scoring four (4) goals and assisting six (6).

"Alvaro is a player who we've been tracking since his time with LAFC," Locomotive Technical Director Ray Saari said. "His engine and ability to play out of pressure make him another great option for us at the right wingback position and we can't wait to see what he does in 2025."

Quezada attended the University of California, Irvine between 2017-20 to play NCAA DI collegiate soccer. For the Anteaters, Quezada found the back of the net on eight (8) occasions and assisted nine (9) in 56 appearances.

El Paso's updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position:

Goalkeeper (1): Jahmali Waite

Defender (8): Wahab Ackwei, Tony Alfaro, Memo Diaz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kenneth Hoban, Arturo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Ricky Ruiz

Midfielder (4): Bolu Akinyode, Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Emiliano Rodriguez

Forward (3): Amando Moreno, Omar Mora, Tumi Moshobane

