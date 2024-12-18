Loudoun United Football Club Announce 2025 Roster Updates
December 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA. - Loudoun United Football Club announced today the club's decisions on the 2025 contract options of several players, placing the current Loudoun United FC roster for the 2025 season at 16 contracted players.
The following 15 players have contracts guaranteed for the 2025 season:
Abdellatif Aboukoura
Kwame Awuah
Riley Bidois
Surafel Dagnachew
Robby Dambrot
Jacob Erlandson
Hugo Fauroux
Dane Jacomen
Isaiah Johnston
Yanis Leerman
Wesley Leggett
Tommy McCabe
Zach Ryan
Drew Skundrich
Florian Valot
Loudoun United FC has exercised the 2025 contract options of Keegan Tingey, bringing the number of Loudoun United FC players under contract for the 2025 season to 16.
The following four players are out of contract following the conclusion of the 2024 season:
Kalil ElMedkhar
Isaac Espinal
Christiano François
Tommy Williamson
Loudoun United Football Club has declined the 2025 contract option of Pape Amadou Wane.
Alex Nagy and Cole Turner are currently out of contract with the club and remain in conversations about potentially returning in 2025.
Keegan Hughes has completed his loan with Loudoun United Football Club.
CURRENT LOUDOUN UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB ROSTER (16)
GOALKEEPERS (2): Hugo Fauroux, Dane Jacomen
DEFENDERS (5): Kwame Awuah, Robby Dambrot, Jacob Erlandson, Yanis Leerman, Keegan Tingey
MIDFIELDERS (5): Surafel Dagnachew, Isaiah Johnston, Tommy McCabe, Drew Skundrich, Florian Valot
FORWARDS/WINGERS (4): Abdellatif Aboukoura, Riley Bidois, Wesley Leggett, Zach Ryan
