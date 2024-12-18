COPA STC and Oakland Roots Sports Club Unite to Launch the Objective Pathway

December 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







COPA Soccer Training Center (COPA STC), in partnership with Oakland Roots Sports Club, is proud to announce the launch of the Objective Pathway, a groundbreaking FREE initiative designed to revolutionize talent identification and create direct opportunities for aspiring professional soccer players aged 15-22.

Starting January 2, 2025, this initiative will provide 1,000 FREE assessment slots at COPA STC, giving players the chance to showcase their skills through the COPA Score. This advanced evaluation system objectively measures performance across technical, physical, cognitive, and skeletal age/maturation metrics, setting a new standard for talent identification. Thanks to the support of EPIC Insurance Brokers, which is co-sponsoring the initiative with COPA STC, all costs for players to take part in this transformative program have been covered.

For the past three years, the Oakland Roots and Soul have used the COPA Score to evaluate their professional roster, establishing objective benchmarks for the key metrics that indicate professional soccer potential. These benchmarks provide a clear, measurable standard, allowing COPA STC and Oakland Roots and Soul staff to compare aspiring players directly to the current roster. This process removes traditional subjective bias, helping to unearth overlooked or unseen talent.

"The Objective Pathway reflects our shared commitment to innovation and creating opportunities in soccer," said Barry McCabe, Senior Director of Talent Identification, Assessments, and Science at COPA STC. "By using objective assessments and benchmarking against professional athletes, we're ensuring that every aspiring player has a fair and measurable chance to achieve their dreams."

"Oakland Roots and Soul are more than just a Club, we're a movement driven by community and opportunity. This initiative gives 1,000+ players a platform to be measured objectively against the standards of our professional team. We believe this pathway will reveal players with the potential to succeed in our club and professional football overall. It's a game-changing approach to talent discovery, and we're proud to work with COPA STC to open doors for players who might not otherwise have the chance to be seen," said Jordan Ferrell, Oakland Roots Technical Director.

Who Can Participate?

Male players aged 15-22 who aspire to play professional soccer.

Active college players are eligible to participate without compromising NCAA eligibility.

Players with a strong ambition to pursue a professional soccer career are encouraged to apply.

Key Dates

January 2 - February 16, 2025: Take your FREE COPA Score assessment at COPA STC.

February 17, 2025: Decision Day-Top-performing players will be invited to the Talent ID Day.

February 23, 2025: Talent ID Day-Invited players will compete in front of Oakland Roots SC scouts.

February 23, 2025: A minimum of one player will be selected to join the Oakland Roots SC for their preseason.

Making Accessibility a Reality

By co-sponsoring the initiative, EPIC Insurance Brokers partnership with COPA STC ensures that every eligible participant has the opportunity to pursue their dream without financial barriers.

Revolutionizing Talent Discovery

The Objective Pathway builds on the strong partnership between COPA STC and Oakland Roots SC, combining cutting-edge technology with a shared vision for transforming player development. By leveraging the same metrics used to evaluate Oakland Roots' professional team, this initiative ensures that aspiring players are assessed against the highest standards of the game, paving the way for the next generation of soccer talent.

Players and families interested in participating can learn more and register at www.copastc.com/copascore.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.