Captain Kalen Returns: New Mexico United Announces Return of Kalen Ryden for 2025 Season

December 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce the return of center back and captain Kalen Ryden ahead of the 2024 USL Championship season. Ryden returns for his sixth season with the club, becoming just the second player to spend that long in the Black & Yellow. Ryden ranks second, all-time, in appearances for United, with 129 appearances in all competitions since his arrival in 2020.

Ryden has served as captain for the last two seasons, and has been an on-and-off-the-pitch leader for United. Ryden is the club's all-time leader in most defensive categories, including clearances, blocks, and aerial duel win percentage. Ryden has also scored four times and assisted four more in all competitions.

One of the most influential players in United's history, Ryden joins a growing list of returning players from 2024's top-of-the-West roster. The addition of Ryden takes the number to thirteen returners announced, so far.

