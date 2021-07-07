Revs Take First Ever Meeting against Power in West Virginia

(Charleston, WV): The York Revolution took the first ever meeting against the West Virginia Power, using a five-run seventh inning in an 11-6 victory on Tuesday evening at Appalachian Power Park. The Revs have won three of the last four and will aim for a second straight road series victory on Wednesday evening.

York trailed early as Jimmy Paredes smacked a two-run homer to right in the bottom of the first, spotting the hosts a 2-0 lead.

York scored a run in the top of the second on a Power error and tied the game in the fourth when JC Encarnacion (10-game hitting streak) pounded an RBI single up the middle, leveling the margin at 2-2.

West Virginia responded as Scott Kelly (3-for-5) ripped an RBI single to left in the fourth and Rymer Liriano connected on a solo homer to right in the fifth, giving the Power a 4-2 advantage.

York ripped off four runs in the sixth to take its first lead of the night. Three consecutive walks from reliever D'Andre Knight set the stage before the tying two runs crossed on a Kelly error at shortstop. Tyler Hill provided a go-ahead RBI single and Yan Sanchez smoked a sac fly line drive to left as York led 6-4.

The Power answered with a Kelly RBI single and a tying run crossing home on a wild pitch in its half of the sixth, but the Revs responded with a five-run seventh to put the game away.

Hill gave the Revs the lead for good on a two-run single that deflected off reliever Pat Young's glove and into right field to break the tie. The Revs tacked on additional runs on a wild pitch and a bases loaded walk to pinch-hitter Andrew Dundon before Darian Sandford sprinted home on an error to provide the eventual final margin.

The Revs will go for the series win on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. when Jake Welch (1-2) faces Clinton Hollon (1-1). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and the WOYK YouTube channel beginning at 6:45 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

