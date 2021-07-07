Blue Crabs Fall to Honey Hunters 4-3

(Waldorf, MD) Sam Burton took the mound for the Blue Crabs on Wednesday in game two of a three-game series against the Gastonia Honey Hunters. A familiar face in the newly traded Austin Glorius took the mound to pitch against his former team. Some late-inning magic for the Honey Hunters helped secure the game-two win as the Blue Crabs fell 4-3.

The Blue Crabs struck first in the bottom of the second inning when Josh McAdams scored on an RBI single from Alex Crosby.

Gastonia quickly returned with a run of their own in the top of the third. The left-fielder Mike Papi roped a two-out double down the right-field line, scoring Jordan Howard from third.

Both offenses were silent until the bottom of the fifth inning when former Honey Hunter, Miles Williams, smacked a line drive over the right-field wall to put the Blue Crabs up 2-1.

The Honey Hunters were able to answer with another run of their own in the top of the sixth. Boog Powell scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Mike Osinski.

The Blue Crabs had two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the sixth inning following a one-out double by David Harris. The next batter, Josh McAdams, laced a single up the middle scoring Dario Pizzano from third, but Harris was thrown out at the plate by the center-fielder Powell. The Blue Crabs held a 3-2 lead heading into the top of the seventh.

Jesus Sucre led off the top of the seventh inning for Gastonia with a double in the left-center gap. Shortly after, a two-run home run from the first baseman Emmanuel Tapia put Gastonia up 4-3 going into the eighth inning.

Southern Maryland was unable to battle back from the one-run deficit. Both teams have a win in the series heading into game three on Thursday.

Daryl Thompson takes the mound for the Blue Crabs in the final game of the series, which will be played during the Blue Crabs' very first Wing Wars of the season presented by Fosters Grille.

