Lexington Legends Sign Two MLB Pitchers, 2018 All Star

Lexington Legends Ballpark (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends have signed Pitchers Jeremy Jeffress and Austin Adams.

Jeffress has played in 414 MLB games spanning 11 seasons. He was the 16th drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 1st round of the 2006 MLB June Amateur Draft. He made his Major League Debut in 2010 with the Brewers. Jeffress played for the Kansas City Royals (2011-2012), Toronto Blue Jays (2013-2014), Milwaukee Brewers (2014-2016), Texas Rangers (2016-2017), Milwaukee Brewers (2017-2019), Chicago Cubs (2020). In 2018, during his third stint with the Brewers, he was named to the Major League Baseball All Star Game. He boasts a career 3.08 ERA and 387 Strikeouts in 424.1 innings.

Austin Adams was drafted in the 5th round of the 2009 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Cleveland Indians. He played for the Indians in 2014-2016 and went on to play for the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers in 2019. Adams has an MLB career 6.45 ERA with 58 Strikeouts in 75.1 Innings.

"Adding two more Major League arms to our roster is a true testament of what our organization has been doing on and off the field this season." Said Legends President & CEO, Andy Shea. "This is a statement year for us. We are thrilled to have another MLB All Star join our team."

The Lexington Legends' next home game is Friday July 9th as the Legends take on the High Point Rockers. The Legends currently have a 5.5 game lead over the Rockers in the Atlantic League South First Half Standings.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting lexingtonlegends.com or calling (859) 422-7867.

