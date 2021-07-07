Rockers Swept In Wednesday Twin Bill

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y.- The High Point Rockers were defeated in both games of a doubleheader against the Long Island Ducks on Wednesday.

In game one, Craig Stem (1-5) tossed his best game of the year, surrendering just two runs in six innings, while walking one and striking out seven. The Ducks scored their only two runs in the second inning, stringing together three singles, the last of which was a two-run single by Steve Lombardozzi.

Scott Harkin (1-0) made his first ALPB start after beginning the year for Kane County of the American Association. Needing only 64 pitches to get through six innings, Harkin baffled High Point batters all game, only surrendering five hits. Michael Tonkin would enter the game to notch his eighth save in a 2-0 Ducks victory.

In game two, Johnny Field homered on the first pitch of the game to give the Rockers a 1-0 lead. The Ducks would tie it in the second when Jesse Berardi tripled and drove home Deibinson Romero. In the third, Long Island took the lead for good on a two-run Lombardozzi home run that chased Rockers starter John Hayes (0-1) from the game. Another RBI single in the third and four more Ducks runs in the fourth gave them a commanding 8-1 lead. The Rockers would score on a wild pitch and a Stephen Cardullo sacrifice fly in the sixth to make it 8-3, but could get no closer.

The series finale is scheduled for Thursday, July 8 at 6:35 PM. The Rockers send Cooper Casad (1-0, 6.20 ERA) to the mound, while the Ducks look for the sweep with ace Joe Iorio (2-0, 3.00 ERA).

