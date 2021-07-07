Blue Crabs' Brandon Barker Contract Purchased by Kansas City Royals
July 7, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release
(Waldorf, MD) The Kansas City Royals purchased Southern Maryland starting pitcher Brandon Barker's contract on Wednesday evening. The right-handed Georgia native will report to the Royal's Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Stormer Chasers.
Barker exits the Atlantic League with the best earned run average (2.89) among active, qualifying pitchers. In his most recent start, the former Braves prospect tossed six scoreless innings against the Long Island Ducks while allowing just two hits.
Barker's contract is the fifth purchased from the Blue Crabs in 2021, and the third to an MLB organization. "It's hard to find an arm as consistently dominant as Barker's. I expect Brandon to make his MLB debut this season," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.
