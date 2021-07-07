Ducks Sweep Aside Rockers in Doubleheader

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks swept the High Point Rockers in a single admission doubleheader on Wednesday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, taking game one 2-0 and game two 8-3.

Steve Lombardozzi gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead in the second inning of game one with a two-out, two-run single up the middle off Rockers starter Craig Stem.

That was all Ducks starter Scott Harkin (1-0) needed to earn the win. The right-hander tossed six scoreless innings, allowing five hits and no walks while striking out one. Craig Stem (1-5) suffered the loss, surrendering two runs on six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. Michael Tonkin picked up his eighth save of the season with a scoreless seventh, yielding a hit while striking out two.

High Point struck first in game two when Johnny Field led off the game with a solo home run to left-center by Johnny Field. Long Island tied the game in the bottom of the second on an RBI triple to right-center by Jesse Berardi.

The Ducks took a 4-1 lead with a three-run third inning, highlighted by Lombardozzi's two-run homer to right and Danny Valencia's RBI single to center. A four-run fourth inning extended the advantage to 8-1. L.J. Mazzilli's two-run single, a sac fly from Deibinson Romero and an RBI single by Berardi did the damage. The Rockers scored a pair in the sixth on a wild pitch and a sac fly from Stephen Cardullo.

Ducks starter Mike Bolsinger did not factor into the decision but threw three innings of one-run ball, allowing two hits with one strikeout. Brady Dragmire (3-0) collected the win after a scoreless inning of relief. Rockers starter John Hayes (0-1) took the loss, conceding three runs on three hits and three walks over two innings.

The Ducks and Rockers wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark! Enjoy a two-for-one special on Budweiser and Bud Light, either bottled or on draft, at the concession stands and in the Duck Club during the game. Right-hander Joe Iorio (2-0, 3.00) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Rockers righty Cooper Casad (1-0, 6.20).

