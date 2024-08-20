Revolution Loan Defender Ryan Spaulding to Tampa Bay Rowdies

August 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution have loaned defender Ryan Spaulding to the Tampa Bay Rowdies for the remainder of the 2024 USL Championship season, with an option to recall.

Spaulding made 11 appearances for the Revolution, including four starts, during the 2024 Major League Soccer season. The Cary, North Carolina native suited up for four additional appearances in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Over three seasons in New England, Spaulding, who developed with Revolution II before ascending to the first team, collected 27 appearances in MLS play, 13 of them starts.

The 25-year-old outside back previously featured for the Rowdies during the 2023 USL Championship campaign while on loan from New England. He made nine appearances for Tampa, notching two goals and four assists. In Tampa, Spaulding will join fellow Revolution player Damian Rivera, who has gained valuable experience while on loan with the second-division club. The Homegrown player from Cranston, R.I. has earned 22 appearances with four goals and one assist for the USL Championship side this season.

The Revolution resume the 2024 MLS regular season on Saturday, August 24 when New England visits CF Montreal for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Stade Saputo. Saturday's match airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution's local radio calls via 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution loan defender Ryan Spaulding to the Tampa Bay Rowdies for the remainder of the 2024 USL Championship season, with an option to recall, on Aug. 20, 2024.

