LAFC Takes on Colorado in 2024 Leagues Cup Semifinals, Wednesday, August 21, at Bmo Stadium

August 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC hosts Colorado in the Leagues Cup 2024 Semifinals on Wednesday, August 21, at BMO Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. PT with the winner advancing to the Leagues Cup final against either the Columbus Crew or the Philadelphia Union (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, TUDN, 710 AM ESPN LA, ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera).

In its second year, Leagues Cup is an unprecedented event in global football that began on July 26 with all 47 MLS and LIGA MX teams competing in a World Cup-style tournament with the Leagues Cup trophy and three automatic bids into the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup on the line.

LAFC and Colorado have faced off twice this year in the MLS regular season. In the first meeting, Colorado defeated LAFC 3-2 on March 30 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park and LAFC won 3-0 in the second meeting on June 29 at BMO Stadium.

Match Information

Matchup: LAFC vs. Colorado

Kickoff: August 21 @ 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, TUDN

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM | ESPN LA App (English) | 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

